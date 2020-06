Amnesty says spyware used to monitor critics in Morocco Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Amnesty International said Monday that sophisticated telephone surveillance software appears to have been used to spy on a journalist-activist in Morocco, in a continuing crackdown on dissent in the North African kingdom. The global rights watchdog said the intrusion continued despite a pledge by the Israeli company behind the malware to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this