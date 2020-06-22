Global  

WHO chief warns against 'politicizing' pandemic

Deutsche Welle Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus called on leaders to unite to fight the virus, and decried a 'lack of global solidarity.' His comments follow US threats to halt funding for the agency, and a spike in global cases.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is

WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity" 00:53

 The greatest threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is not the coronavirus itself but a "lack of global solidarity" in confronting it, the World Health Organization chief warned on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited the "acceleration" of the virus' spread by noting it only took eight days for the...

