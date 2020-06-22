Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S. Kota MLA tests positive for COVID

Hindu Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
MLA from Sringavarapukota of Vizianagaram district Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Mr. Rao is the first MLA in Andhra
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Covid positive Congress MLA casts vote for RS polls in PPE kit

Watch: Covid positive Congress MLA casts vote for RS polls in PPE kit 01:49

 Congress MLA cast his vote for Rajya Sabha polls wearing a PPE kit in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The MLA had tested positive for covid-19. Due to covid-19, the Election Commission has made stringent arrangements. Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki arrived in an ambulance to cast vote for...

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive [Video]

Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Jain's report came a day after the 55-year-old minister was admitted to a city hospital. Jain..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies in Tamil Nadu due to Covid-19 [Video]

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies in Tamil Nadu due to Covid-19

DMK lawmaker J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 in a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning. The Chepauk- Triplicane MLA was being treated for the coronavirus disease and his condition had turned critical..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies in Chennai, he had tested positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

DMK MLA Anbazhagan becomes the first big political leader to die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu; With nearly 10,000 new patients recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of those who have recovered..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published

Tweets about this