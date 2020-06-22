Ben Mulroney steps down as host of CTV's 'etalk' to make way for Black, Indigenous voices Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Ben Mulroney has announced he will step down as anchor of CTV’s ‘etalk’ to make room for “new, diverse voices,” according to a Bell Media news release.



During Monday’s showing of CTV’s ‘Your Morning’ — which Mulroney also co-hosts —, he said he hoped he would be replaced by an anchor who is ‘Black, Indigenous or a Person of Colour who can use this important platform to inspire, lead and make change.”



“Last Saturday, I watched on CTV as my colleagues led a national conversation about how we can take action against systemic racism. That conversation showed me, more than ever, we need more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, and more People of Colour in the media… And that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role as an anchor at (etalk) to create a space for a new perspective and a new voice,” he said, as quoted in the release.



Mulroney, who had hosted etalk since its creation in 2002, will continue to co-host Your Morning with Anne-Marie Mediwake and cover red-carpet events for etalk, such as the Oscars.



His announcement during Monday’s broadcast marked his first appearance since his wife, Jessica came under public fire for allegedly threatening the career of Sasha Exter, a Black lifestyle influencer in Toronto. As a result, Bell Media announced that they would be pulling her reality show ‘I Do, Redo’ off the air, as her conduct was not in keeping with the company’s “commitment to diversity and equality.”



Since then, Jessica Mulroney apologized to Exeter, said she respects the company’s decision and announced that she is stepping away from her work to reflect, learn and focus on her family. Hudson’s Bay, Citytv and ‘Good Morning America’ have also severed ties with her.



Ben, son of former PM Brian Mulroney, addressed the issue during his announcement on Monday.



“I love my wife, however it is not my place to speak for her, and today we are both committed to doing the work to understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots,” he said, as quoted by CTV.



He added that he was aware of how he has benefitted from his privilege and has learned a lot after watching CTV’s special “Change and Action: Racism in Canada.”



“While I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us. This needs to change,” he said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published 5 hours ago Ben Mulroney Announces He's Stepping Down As 'eTalk' Anchor 01:52 Ben Mulroney announced he is stepping down as anchor of 'eTalk, and addressed the controversy surrounding his wife Jessica Mulroney.

Tweets about this