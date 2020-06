Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ hajj due to virus Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that because of the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of people will be allowed to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage that traditionally draws around 2 million people from around the world. The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj said only people of various nationalities already residing in […] 👓 View full article

