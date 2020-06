Goorjian returns to NBL as new Hawks coach Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Master coach Brian Goorjian will return to the NBL for the first time in over a decade, joining the Hawks for the next two seasons. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Racing And Sports Goorjian returns to NBL to coach Hawks. #NBL Hawks # https://t.co/QDFKF5BsNv 15 minutes ago kris_is_cookin RT @NBL: 6⃣ x NBL Champion 🏆 6⃣ x NBL Coach of the Year 🏆 1⃣3⃣ x Grand Final appearances 7⃣3⃣5⃣ NBL games coached (514 wins) Brian Goorjia… 22 minutes ago Zyite.com Goorjian returns to NBL as new Hawks coach https://t.co/POV4jzuLHf 54 minutes ago The NBL 6⃣ x NBL Champion 🏆 6⃣ x NBL Coach of the Year 🏆 1⃣3⃣ x Grand Final appearances 7⃣3⃣5⃣ NBL games coached (514 wins)… https://t.co/E37mzkFjk4 55 minutes ago