MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Raptors arrived in southwest Florida on Monday, set to begin their preparations for next month's restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions will start training for the season restart later