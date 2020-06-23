Global  

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located. Videos posted on social media showed that the […]
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby

Reporters Ordered To Leave White House, Protests Nearby 00:33

 Business Insider The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, according to CNN. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby...

