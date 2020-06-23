Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located. Videos posted on social media showed that the […] 👓 View full article

