Democrats prepare to subpoena Barr over US attorney’s firing

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Congressional panel wants explanation on why Manhattan prosecutor of Trump allies was removed
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump Fires U.S Attorney Geoffrey Berman

President Trump Fires U.S Attorney Geoffrey Berman 02:25

 The Manhattan U.S. attorney investigated several of President Trump’s close associates, and now House Democrats want him to testify before Congress. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

