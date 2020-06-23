1 city, 1 voting place: Kentucky braces for lines in primary
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With only one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots or show up early could face long lines in Kentucky’s primary election, the latest to unfold in a pandemic that has triggered unprecedented election disruptions across the country. The outcome of a competitive Democratic U.S. […]
Kentucky's Tuesday primary election looms large as election officers have been fielding more mail-in ballots for this primary than all the absentee and in-person votes in the 2016 presidential primary combined.