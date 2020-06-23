'Such people know how to play with audience's minds': Divya slams Sonu Nigam after his allegations against Bhushan Kumar
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
32 minutes ago) Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram story and shared notes while slamming Sonu Nigam for his allegations against her husband and T Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
15 hours ago
After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.
Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post 02:02
