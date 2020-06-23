Google CEO Sundar Pichai 'disappointed' after Trump suspends immigration visas till year-end
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.
