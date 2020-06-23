Global  

Google CEO Sundar Pichai 'disappointed' after Trump suspends immigration visas till year-end

DNA Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US President Trump suspends work visas till year end

US President Trump suspends work visas till year end 01:10

 The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country. The new policy is "extending and expanding" on President Donald Trump's April pause on issuing new...

