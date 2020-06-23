NASCAR drivers show support for Bubba Wallace after noose found in garage

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose
As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..
Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR’s elite cup series.
