NASCAR drivers show support for Bubba Wallace after noose found in garage

The Age Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
In an act of solidarity with NASCAR's only black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday's race.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage 05:07

 NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this event.

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose [Video]

NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates Noose

As federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published
NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage [Video]

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Talladega Garage The noose was discovered by members of Wallace's team on Sunday afternoon. NASCAR Statement, via Yahoo! Sports NASCAR says it has..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage [Video]

Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Wallace is the only Black driver currently competing in NASCAR’s elite cup series.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:51Published

Hamilton says he's proud of Bubba Wallace

 Lewis Hamilton has shared a message of support for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the stock car driver's garage stall Sunday at Talladega...
ESPN

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the elite...
WorldNews

CBJ Morning Buzz: NASCAR, sports stars speak out after racist incident at Talladega; Customers swoop in to support east-side restaurant on the brink

 Some of the biggest names in NASCAR — and the sports world at large — are voicing support for mainstream stock-car racing's only Black driver after a racist...
bizjournals


