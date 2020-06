Chris Secomb RT @9NewsAdel: JUST IN: Nestlé has announced it will change the names of its Allen's-branded Red Skins and Chicos lollies to avoid 'margina… 7 seconds ago

Sandy 🇺🇸Sick of the Swamp🇺🇸 RT @9NewsSyd: Confectioner @Nestle has announced it will change the names of its Allen's-branded Red Skins and Chicos lollies to avoid 'mar… 37 seconds ago

Leana Riteway RT @Tim_jbo: Nestlé 'moving quickly' to change the names of two Allens-branded lollies to avoid marginalisation it will be renaming 2 produ… 2 minutes ago

Holly//BLM🖤 RT @timhatfield87: Confectioner @Nestle has announced it will change the name of two of its popular sweets; Red Skins and Chicos, to ‘ensur… 3 minutes ago

Crank Start Media Nestle to change names of 'Red Skins' and 'Chicos' lollies #seo https://t.co/PqCIICKl2G 4 minutes ago

Michael Maier RT @10NewsFirstAdl: Nestle will 'move quickly' to change the name of its Red Skins and Chicos lollies, saying the names are out of step wit… 8 minutes ago

graham weeks RT @7NewsBrisbane: Confectionery manufacturer @Nestle has announced it will rename two of its Allen’s-branded lollies to avoid “marginalisi… 8 minutes ago