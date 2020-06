Related videos from verified sources Caruso-Cabrera Says She’s Ready To Give Rep. Ocasio-Cortez A Run For Her Money During Tuesday’s Primary



It has been a contentious primary battle in New York’s 14th Congressional District, as freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to win her party’s nomination. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 10 hours ago John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job



CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the details of Bolton's sit-down interview about his tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:54 Published 11 hours ago John Bolton releasing new memoir



Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released. He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:50 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this