Related news from verified sources Canada has power to end Meng extradition, bring Canadians home from China, Kovrig's wife says The wife of Michael Kovrig says he is a pawn in a geopolitical game and is urging the government to bring him home from his jail cell in China. Kovrig and...

National Post 7 hours ago



Canada has power to end Meng extradition and bring Canadians home from China, Kovrig's wife says The wife of Michael Kovrig says he is a pawn in a geopolitical game and is urging the government to bring him home from his jail cell in China. Kovrig and...

National Post 7 hours ago





Tweets about this