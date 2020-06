'Open-minded' Swans brace for the unexpected amid shifting AFL landscape Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sydney coach John Longmire has spent the past 48 hours trying to control what few controllables remain after a positive COVID-19 test changed the face of the game on the weekend. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this