Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia on Tuesday, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred 102 kilometers (63 miles) under the sea. It was centered in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this