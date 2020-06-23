Trump rally size raises question about risk in age of virus
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s paltry crowd for his weekend campaign rally in Oklahoma raises new questions about politics in the age of the coronavirus: Maybe pandemic-scarred Americans just aren’t ready to risk exposure for close-up engagement in the 2020 presidential election. Only about a third of seats in the 19,000-seat BOK Center were […]
President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20).
The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many fear the virus will spread.
"We have to get back to living our lives," Trump said in a statement...
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..