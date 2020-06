Marjorie RT @BoSnerdley: University of Michigan Plans to Withdraw From Hosting Trump-Biden Debate https://t.co/1BhgHsAbuO 5 seconds ago [email protected]#Resistance🆘 RT @LiberalResist: University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting October presidential debate https://t.co/z2IA0B80qQ 27 seconds ago Barbara Kobrin, PhD University of Michigan Plans to Withdraw From Hosting Trump-Biden Debate - The New York Times https://t.co/309vQhGOJG 4 minutes ago Liberal Resistance University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting October presidential debate https://t.co/z2IA0B80qQ 6 minutes ago colmant_ via @NYTimes “The University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting a presidential debate.” https://t.co/fde4XN5QIo 11 minutes ago DynamicAmerica.org University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting October presidential debate https://t.co/bbS5RfYvAN https://t.co/9QkO8eYYPD 14 minutes ago Bo Snerdley University of Michigan Plans to Withdraw From Hosting Trump-Biden Debate https://t.co/1BhgHsAbuO 16 minutes ago Wynne Everett⚔ University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate https://t.co/n0k63wFs54 via @toledonews 22 minutes ago