Raider TE Nick O'Leary has heart surgery to clear 100% blockage, hopes to play in 2021 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )



Raiders TE Nick O'Leary felt pain in his chest and was diagnosed with 100 percent blockage on the right side. He is expected to make full recovery. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this