Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Djokovic eases to opening day double 01:00
Novak Djokovic began the second leg of his Adria Tennis Tour with two wins out of two, including this win over Borna Coric in front of the Croatian's home crowd.
