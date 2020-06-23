Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

CBC.ca Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Djokovic eases to opening day double

Djokovic eases to opening day double 01:00

 Novak Djokovic began the second leg of his Adria Tennis Tour with two wins out of two, including this win over Borna Coric in front of the Croatian's home crowd.

Related videos from verified sources

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests [Video]

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests

Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans criticise Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour after two players test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:57Published
Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event [Video]

Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament [Video]

Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:43Published

Related news from verified sources

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

 The Serbian,who is the number one player in the world, released a statement confirming the positive result.
The Age Also reported by •USATODAY.comMid-DayDNABBC SportIndependentNews24WorldNews

Tweets about this

lexdanielle

Helga G. Pataki RT @AP: Top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organiz… 10 seconds ago

MyInfo84789490

Mz! mag Sue that tennis racket! How many will suffer because he thinks he's invincible! Now COVID-19 now who wins L'oeuf?… https://t.co/zh4ldkENsn 17 seconds ago

shout_truth

TherealKarnachi #breaking , #world no 1 tennis star #novak djokovic tested positive for #COVID19 Get well soon star 43 seconds ago

HOANHI1969

FALT89 ‘Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to tra… https://t.co/tOy3kW248F 1 minute ago

doris_sher

Doris Sher RT @Hope012015: Tennis Star Novak Djokovic is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after taking part in a tournament in Serbia… 1 minute ago

amanonfire

Aman RT @NBCNews: Tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition series he organized in Serb… 2 minutes ago