Baltimore restaurant apologizes to Black woman, son after denying them service over clothes

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
In the video, he was wearing sneakers, gym shorts and a Jordan T-shirt. Another child in the restaurant, who was white, was wearing similar apparel.
