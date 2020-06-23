|
|
|
Baltimore restaurant apologizes to Black woman, son after denying them service over clothes
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
In the video, he was wearing sneakers, gym shorts and a Jordan T-shirt. Another child in the restaurant, who was white, was wearing similar apparel.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Son Comes Home From Service
One guy comes into a restaurant to see his family after coming home from the military. He hugs two different woman and people start clapping.
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:39Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|