Marina Kuwar shares cryptic post about depression after Sonu Nigam names her in video blasting Bhushan Kumar

After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in..
Sonu NIgam spoke with RJ Adaa as part of a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars. The actor shared his funny take on mosquitoes and said that he has a connection with them. The event 100 Hours 100 Stars was..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24Published