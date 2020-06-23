Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marina Kuwar shares cryptic post about depression after Sonu Nigam names her in video blasting Bhushan Kumar

DNA Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Hours after Sonu Nigam named her in his video, Marina Kuwar posts criptic tweet on depression.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post

Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post 02:02

 After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

Related videos from verified sources

Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News [Video]

Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published
'I wasn't able to connect to the world...': Sonu Nigam on his intuition #100Hours100Stars [Video]

'I wasn't able to connect to the world...': Sonu Nigam on his intuition #100Hours100Stars

Sonu Nigam spoke with RJ Adaa as part of a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars. Speaking on his intuition, the actor shared his funny take on mosquitoes and said that he has a connection with them. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published
'I even learnt from them': Sonu Nigam shares his funny take on mosquitoes #100Hours100Stars [Video]

'I even learnt from them': Sonu Nigam shares his funny take on mosquitoes #100Hours100Stars

Sonu NIgam spoke with RJ Adaa as part of a live event 100 Hours 100 Stars. The actor shared his funny take on mosquitoes and said that he has a connection with them. The event 100 Hours 100 Stars was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published

Tweets about this

dna

DNA #MarinaKuwar shares cryptic post about #depression after #SonuNigam names her in video blasting #BhushanKumar https://t.co/ZVGsHIKYHB 11 minutes ago