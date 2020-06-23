Coronavirus | Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive

Two more Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus



[NFA] Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump spokesman said on Monday. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02 Published 15 hours ago

Six on Trump's campaign test positive for COVID-19



Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign advance team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, the campaign said. Freddie Joyner has.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08 Published 3 days ago