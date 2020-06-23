Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus | Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive

Hindu Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
PCB CEO Wasim Khan said a support staff member, masseur Malang Ali, had also tested positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Two more Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Two more Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus

[NFA] Two more staff members of President Donald Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump spokesman said on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
Six on Trump's campaign test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Six on Trump's campaign test positive for COVID-19

Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign advance team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, the campaign said. Freddie Joyner has..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:08Published
New positive COVID-19 cases hurt U.S. sports return [Video]

New positive COVID-19 cases hurt U.S. sports return

Hopes that sports in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

7 more Pakistan cricketers have virus, raising total to 10

 Seven more Pakistan cricketers tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total to 10 of the squad to tour England. Pakistan Cricket Board chief...
Seattle Times

7 more Pakistan cricketers have virus, raising total to 10

 Seven more Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total to 10 of the squad that is to tour England
FOX Sports

News24.com | Seven more Pakistan cricketers have coronavirus: officials

 Seven more Pakistan players due to tour England in August have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's cricket board has confirmed.
News24


Tweets about this