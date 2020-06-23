|
Trump says he’ll issue executive order to protect monuments
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’ll issue an executive order to protect monuments that are coming under new scrutiny as America wrestles with racism during the unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Trump has been clear that he opposes the removal of monuments of leaders of the Confederacy or […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this