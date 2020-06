FCC to vote in July to make ‘988’ the suicide hotline number Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Federal regulators will vote in July on whether to make “988” the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission says phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number, if the measure is approved in July, as expected. Once it’s in place, people will be able to […] 👓 View full article

