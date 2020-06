Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions. The Lions announced Tuesday that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman. “It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National […] 👓 View full article