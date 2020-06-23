Global  

Trump takes his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico border

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Trump takes his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico borderWashington (CNN)President Donald Trump is taking his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico border Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about an uptick in coronavirus cases and on the heels of his foray back on the campaign trail in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump's border wall is again expected to be a cornerstone of his campaign, and as the election year ramps up, his key campaign promise is taking on renewed urgency. The administration has billed Tuesday's trip as a celebration of the completion of 200 miles of new wall system. But the 200 miles are only a portion of the administration's goal to build 450 miles by the end of this year. Of those, roughly three miles have been constructed in areas where no...
