Trump takes his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico border Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump is taking his first 2020 trip to the US-Mexico border Tuesday amid ongoing concerns about an uptick in coronavirus cases and on the heels of his foray back on the campaign trail in Tulsa Oklahoma . Trump's border wall is again expected to be a cornerstone of his campaign, and as the election year ramps up, his key campaign promise is taking on renewed urgency. The administration has billed Tuesday's trip as a celebration of the completion of 200 miles of new wall system. But the 200 miles are only a portion of the administration's goal to build 450 miles by the end of this year. Of those, roughly three miles have been constructed in areas where no...


