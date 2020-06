Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is on the cusp of his biggest win yet in his war against Google : a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit against the internet giant. Media companies have long griped about the Alphabet unit’s dominance of the digital advertising market, but few are as outspoken – or as influential – as Murdoch’s News Corp . The company, which publishes the Wall Street Journal and the Times of London , among other papers, has complained to regulators around the world that Google is abusing its power in the $330 billion digital ad market and siphoning revenue that should be going to media companies. The campaign has had its share of victories. The European Union has levied billions of...