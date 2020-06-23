Global  

Rupert Murdoch is on the cusp of his biggest win yet in his war against Google

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Rupert Murdoch is on the cusp of his biggest win yet in his war against GoogleMedia mogul Rupert Murdoch is on the cusp of his biggest win yet in his war against Google: a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit against the internet giant. Media companies have long griped about the Alphabet unit’s dominance of the digital advertising market, but few are as outspoken – or as influential – as Murdoch’s News Corp. The company, which publishes the Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, among other papers, has complained to regulators around the world that Google is abusing its power in the $330 billion digital ad market and siphoning revenue that should be going to media companies. The campaign has had its share of victories. The European Union has levied billions of...
