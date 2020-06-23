Michael Keaton returning as Batman highlights DC's new way of thinking
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Fire up the Batsignal – Batman's back in action. We're not talking Ben Affleck's hulking take on the Caped Crusader, or Christian Bale's Dark Knight, or even Robert Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne. We're talking Michael Keaton's "I can't bend my neck" Batman from Tim Burton's still sensational duo of Batman movies. Reports have begun circulating detailing how Keaton has entered talks to return again as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie. The plot will see Ezra Miller's Flash use his abilities to travel back in time 30 years to save his mother. From there, he returns to a universe where Keaton's Bats acts as an aged protector. The Hollywood Reporter also claims that the older Batman is being...
The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that's appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen..