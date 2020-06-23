Michael Keaton returning as Batman highlights DC's new way of thinking



Related videos from verified sources Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News



Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 01:14 Published 6 days ago ‘Batman’ Actor Adam West’s Final Days Explored In ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…’



Actor Adam West, best known as TV’s Batman, died suddenly in Los Angeles in 2017 after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88. “I’ve been looking at Adam’s lifestyle to find evidence of.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Every Batmobile From Movies & TV Explained



The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that's appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 28:12 Published on May 27, 2020

Tweets about this