Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Keaton returning as Batman highlights DC's new way of thinking

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Michael Keaton returning as Batman highlights DC's new way of thinkingFire up the Batsignal – Batman's back in action. We're not talking Ben Affleck's hulking take on the Caped Crusader, or Christian Bale's Dark Knight, or even Robert Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne. We're talking Michael Keaton's "I can't bend my neck" Batman from Tim Burton's still sensational duo of Batman movies. Reports have begun circulating detailing how Keaton has entered talks to return again as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie. The plot will see Ezra Miller's Flash use his abilities to travel back in time 30 years to save his mother. From there, he returns to a universe where Keaton's Bats acts as an aged protector. The Hollywood Reporter also claims that the older Batman is being...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Michael Keaton in Talks to Reprise Batman Role, ‘Hamilton’ Trailer & More | THR News

Michael Keaton in Talks to Reprise Batman Role, ‘Hamilton’ Trailer & More | THR News 02:11

 Michael Keaton is in talks to play Batman again, ‘Cobra Kai’ is leaving YouTube for Netflix and the trailer for the ‘Hamilton’ movie is here!

Related videos from verified sources

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News [Video]

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
‘Batman’ Actor Adam West’s Final Days Explored In ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…’ [Video]

‘Batman’ Actor Adam West’s Final Days Explored In ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…’

Actor Adam West, best known as TV’s Batman, died suddenly in Los Angeles in 2017 after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88. “I’ve been looking at Adam’s lifestyle to find evidence of..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:15Published
Every Batmobile From Movies & TV Explained [Video]

Every Batmobile From Movies & TV Explained

The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that's appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 28:12Published

Tweets about this