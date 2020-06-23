Ramdev's Corona cure: All you need to know about Coronil

Global  

Ramdev's Corona cure: All you need to know about CoronilHaridwar: "Coming up with a clinically tested, evidence-based medicine was a challenge," said Yoga Guru Ramdev as on Tuesday he launched Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which he claims is a cure for COVID-19. He also talked about various other immunity boosters at an event here during the launch. Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died. Ramdev even claimed...
