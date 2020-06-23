South Korean activists launch leaflets into North amid tensions Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A South Korean group has launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border with North Korea , despite Pyongyang repeatedly warning it that it will retaliate against such actions. Activist Park Sang-hak said his organisation floated 20 huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills and small books on North Korea from the border town of Paju on Monday night. Mr Park, a North Korean who fled across the border to the South, said his leafleting is part of “a struggle for justice for the sake of liberation” of North Koreans. The move by the Fighters For A Free North Korea group is certain to intensify already high tensions between the two countries. A banner... 👓 View full article

