Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korean activists launch leaflets into North amid tensions

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
South Korean activists launch leaflets into North amid tensionsA South Korean group has launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border with North Korea, despite Pyongyang repeatedly warning it that it will retaliate against such actions. Activist Park Sang-hak said his organisation floated 20 huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills and small books on North Korea from the border town of Paju on Monday night. Mr Park, a North Korean who fled across the border to the South, said his leafleting is part of “a struggle for justice for the sake of liberation” of North Koreans. The move by the Fighters For A Free North Korea group is certain to intensify already high tensions between the two countries. A banner...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korea promises 'retaliatory punishment' for the South

North Korea promises 'retaliatory punishment' for the South 01:59

 Analysts say North Korea has been conducting a series of staged provocations aimed at forcing sanctions concessions.

Related videos from verified sources

S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions [Video]

S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions

Pyongyang blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong after days of threats of military action by the North Korean leadership.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:39Published
North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers [Video]

North Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers

Loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border were seen reinstalled in North Korea on Tuesday (June 23) after such systems were taken down when the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Former Red making himself at home with South Korean team [Video]

Former Red making himself at home with South Korean team

Dan Straily, the Reds pitcher of the year in 2016, is making adjustments living abroad and playing in the KBO, and he's having fun doing it.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

South Korean activist floats leaflets to North amid high tensions

South Korean activist floats leaflets to North amid high tensions A South Korean activist said hundreds of thousands of leaflets had been launched by balloon across the border with North Korea, after the North repeatedly warned...
New Zealand Herald

SKorean activist floats leaflets to North amid high tensions

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean activist said Tuesday hundreds of thousands of leaflets had been launched by balloon across the border with North...
Seattle Times

Tensions rise after North Korea blows up liaison office

 North Korea blew up a diplomacy office building in Kaesong, located at the border between North and South Korea. North Korea said those actions were provoked by...
CBS News


Tweets about this