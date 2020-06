Obama returns to the campaign trail with Biden fundraiser Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama raised more than $4 million from 120,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The small dollar fundraiser Tuesday night will be held online and offers a fresh test of Obama’s ability to transfer his popularity to Biden, his former vice president […] 👓 View full article

