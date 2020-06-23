Virus Gains Steam Across Latin America
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Inequality, densely packed cities, legions of informal workers and weak health care systems have undermined efforts to fight the pandemic, as some governments have fumbled the response.
WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports
The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world’s second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths reported so far.
Brazil’s COVID-19 crisis spirals out of control
Infections surge throughout Latin America with more than two million reported, half in Brazil, where more than 50,000 people have died.
Mexico prisoners face severe COVID-19 threat
Government had an 'amnesty plan' to release low-risk prisoners, which has not been approved for implementation yet.
