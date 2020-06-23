Global  

Video in civil claim shows RCMP officer dragging student, stepping on her head after wellness check

CBC.ca Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
A surveillance video that is part of a civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court shows an RCMP officer in Kelowna dragging a female nursing student down a hallway and stepping on her head after a wellness check at her apartment.
