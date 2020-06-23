Robert Durst loses coronavirus mistrial bid in murder case Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge denied a request for a mistrial Tuesday in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst after a three-month delay from the coronavirus outbreak. Judge Mark Windham said Durst’s right to a fair trial has not been compromised by putting the case on hold […] 👓 View full article

