Woman accused of killing abuser freed on bond after 2 years Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who was in custody for two years accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls has been released from jail, according to one of the community groups that raised her $400,000 bail. Chrystul Kizer, 19, was released Monday from the Kenosha County Jail