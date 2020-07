Court: Montana family owns dinosaur fossils worth millions Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Dinosaur fossils worth millions of dollars unearthed on a Montana ranch belong to the owners of the land’s surface rights, not the owners of the mineral rights, a U.S. appeals court ruled. The June 17 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2016 decision by U.S. District […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this