Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, no word on damage yet

WorldNews Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, no word on damage yetA powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale hit Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury, the Associated Press reported. The US Geological Survey said that the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state. (More details awaited) 📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App. Tags: Mexico 0 Comment(s) * * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by...
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Video shows water in pool shaking during earthquake in Mexico

Video shows water in pool shaking during earthquake in Mexico 00:14

 A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Cuernavaca, Morelos shows water in a pool shaking during the earthquake.

7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico [Video]

7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico

A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico's west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:56Published
Water at banana plantation in southern Mexico seen swaying from side to side during earthquake [Video]

Water at banana plantation in southern Mexico seen swaying from side to side during earthquake

A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Workers at a banana plantation Teapa, Tabasco were forced to stop as water used to clean bananas started shaking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Lamppost seen shaking in Mexico City as 7.4 magnitude quake hits south of the country [Video]

Lamppost seen shaking in Mexico City as 7.4 magnitude quake hits south of the country

A lamppost was seen shaking on Colonia Juárez in Mexico City as a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the south of the country on Tuesday (June 23). A tsunami threat is in place along the country's southern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published

Live Mexico Earthquake Updates: 7.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Southern Region

 The 7.5-magnitude quake, centered in the state of Oaxaca, caused buildings to sway in Mexico City, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage.
NYTimes.com


