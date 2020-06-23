Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, no word on damage yet Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale hit Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury, the Associated Press reported. The US Geological Survey said that the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state. (More details awaited)


