Martin Luther King's daughter gives powerful speech at Rayshard Brooks' funeral
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Martin Luther King's daughter, Bernice A King, received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police in Atlanta.
Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."