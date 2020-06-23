Martin Luther King's daughter gives powerful speech at Rayshard Brooks' funeral

'He would love on anybody' -Rayshard Brooks' family



Rayshard Brooks' niece and cousin remembered him at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks was a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 26 minutes ago

Eye On The Day 6/23



Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Some states seeing COVID-19 outbreaks, Rayshard Brooks’ funeral in Atlanta, and LAX’s temperature screening program. What do you think about.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:15 Published 10 hours ago