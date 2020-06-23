Global  

Martin Luther King's daughter gives powerful speech at Rayshard Brooks' funeral

SBS Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Martin Luther King's daughter, Bernice A King, received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police in Atlanta.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King

'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King 01:32

 Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."

