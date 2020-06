Musical theatre star Michael Falzon dies aged 48 Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The star of the original Australian production of We Will Rock You – who was hand-picked by Ben Elton and Queen for the role – was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of germ cell cancer last year. 👓 View full article

