COVID-19: Reopening vs. safe

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Please do not confuse reopening with safe. Reopening King County and the state of Washington following nearly four months of lockdown is an encouraging, hopeful and necessary step toward recovering and rebuilding our lives and economy. However, reopening does not mean it’s safe to resume activities we have suspended for the past months. Reopening does […]
