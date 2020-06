'I'm sick and tired of it': Betts to keep fighting racism Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

A hurting Eddie Betts has questioned his AFL future as a result of constant racial vilification but is determined to keep fighting for what he believes in. 👓 View full article

