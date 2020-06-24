Heritier Lumumba: Did my black life matter to Collingwood? Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Former Collingwood footballer Hertitier Lumumba speaks exclusively to The Feed. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Lumumba took to Twitter about allegations he was given the nickname ‘chimp’ for almost a decade at the club. On Monday, Collingwood announced they will be conducting an internal investigation over his allegations, but for Lumumba, it’s not quite enough - and other players have come forward to The Feed to back up his claims. 👓 View full article

