Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heritier Lumumba: Did my black life matter to Collingwood?

SBS Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Former Collingwood footballer Hertitier Lumumba speaks exclusively to The Feed. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Lumumba took to Twitter about allegations he was given the nickname ‘chimp’ for almost a decade at the club. On Monday, Collingwood announced they will be conducting an internal investigation over his allegations, but for Lumumba, it’s not quite enough - and other players have come forward to The Feed to back up his claims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Watchdog 'disappointed' by Government’s attempts to improve the life chances of disadvantaged people in England [Video]

Watchdog 'disappointed' by Government’s attempts to improve the life chances of disadvantaged people in England

Jessica Oghenegweke, a commissioner of the Government's Social Mobility Commission, speaks about the ‘disappointing’ progress made in the last seven years in terms of social mobility. The report..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Keke Palmer has 'waited for a revolution' her 'entire life' [Video]

Keke Palmer has 'waited for a revolution' her 'entire life'

Palmer has been joining the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Keke Palmer Has 'Waited for a Revolution' Her 'Entire Life' [Video]

Keke Palmer Has 'Waited for a Revolution' Her 'Entire Life'

Keke Palmer Has 'Waited for a Revolution' Her 'Entire Life' Palmer has been joining the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks. She said the movement has allowed people to "prepare" for a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this