Lakers’ Avery Bradley to sit out NBA’s restart in Florida
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the NBA’s upcoming resumption of the season in Florida. He told ESPN on Tuesday night that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses. By sitting out, Bradley […]
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that "A central goal” of restarting the season is providing a platform for social justice issues. Many believe this is in response to efforts from players like Kyrie Irving, who proposed players sit out in a stand for social justice, and Avery Bradley who has...
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the NBA restart, and whether they believe LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be mentally ready to play in Orlando. Nick believes the..
