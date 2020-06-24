Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a career Justice Department prosecutor who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and […]
Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone.
According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political...