Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a career Justice Department prosecutor who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and […]
News video: DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case 00:43

 Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior leadership improperly interfered in Stone's sentencing recommendation for political...

President Trump Strongly Hints at a Pardon for Convicted Political Operative Roger Stone: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night' [Video]

President Trump Strongly Hints at a Pardon for Convicted Political Operative Roger Stone: 'He Can Sleep Well at Night'

Roger Stone, the former Trump political adviser and operative, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding. President Trump has argued Stone was a victim of a..

Hinting At Pardon, Trump Says Roger Stone Can 'Sleep Well At Night' [Video]

Hinting At Pardon, Trump Says Roger Stone Can 'Sleep Well At Night'

President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone.

Trump: Roger Stone Has Been Treated 'Very Unfairly' [Video]

Trump: Roger Stone Has Been Treated 'Very Unfairly'

President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone.

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently'

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently' A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his...
Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was “treated differently”

 A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his...
Trump ally Roger Stone got 'special treatment' due to relationship to president: federal prosecutor

 A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead...
