Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’ Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a career Justice Department prosecutor who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and […] 👓 View full article

