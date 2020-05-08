Equity indices close 1 pc higher, SBI up 8.8 pc after Q4 results
Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287..
Americans say impulse spending is helping them through the coronavirus lockdown
The COVID-19 pandemic has Americans shopping more impulsively, according to new research. In January of 2020, before the pandemic, the average American was found to spend $155.03 monthly on..
DNA Asian Paints share price up 7% day after Q4 results
https://t.co/n0EP2fzaec 17 minutes ago
moneycontrol #MarketswithMC | Asian Paints share price up over 3% in morning trade on the back of strong Q4 results… https://t.co/tRf3Gowyze 24 minutes ago
Bitesh Singh RIL share price: Stocks in the news: RIL, Asian Paints, IOC, Adani Power, Ujjivan Financial and YES Bank -...… https://t.co/gDsbjWaaFf 2 hours ago
OnlyStockTips Asian Paints share price up 3% on Q4 show; CLSA, Credit Suisse remain positive https://t.co/WB5C4znll5 2 hours ago
Business Today Asian Paints share climbs over 4% post Q4 earnings; here what brokerages say
https://t.co/PHVUt89S94 https://t.co/Bt3cAHJWmr 2 hours ago
Business Insider India🇮🇳 #AsianPaints blames slow car production for fall in sales— and that pain is far from over… https://t.co/8WIEorkMxx 16 hours ago
DeskTrading ITC, Asian Paints, dollar, F&O expiry and rising COVID-19 cases — 8 factors that will move stocks this week - Busi… https://t.co/MidhH988ZK 2 days ago
Business Insider India🇮🇳 #ITC, #AsianPaints, #dollar, F&O expiry and rising #COVID19 cases — 8 factors that will move stocks this week… https://t.co/oFdnFA8Wo4 2 days ago