Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What's on TV: Wednesday, July 1

The Age Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
The 15th season of Bondi Rescue opens with a great little story about a surfer saving his brother's life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi as fuel price hiked for 18th consecutive day [Video]

Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi as fuel price hiked for 18th consecutive day

For the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol. For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
India sees highest single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases [Video]

India sees highest single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up [Video]

Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday on the back of gains in FMCG and auto stocks supported by positive global sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex moved higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Plan for Toronto islands access to be unveiled Wednesday

 Mayor John Tory says the city will provide details on Wednesday about how people will be able to access the Toronto islands this summer.
CP24 Also reported by •RTTNews

WTF Wednesday: Sonu Nigam's 'Laaton Ke Bhoot' outburst on a reigning music studio honcho has left us reeling further

 WTF Wednesday: Sonu Nigam's latest outburst on T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has left us further reeling. We do not know what to expect next....
Bollywood Life

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson return as Jurgen Klopp rings the changes? How Liverpool should line up against Crystal Palace

 Liverpool can’t win the league by beating Crystal Palace on Wednesday night – but they can come mighty close. The Reds continue their inevitable march...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this