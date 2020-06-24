The Arctic is on fire: Siberian heat wave alarms scientists Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world. The thermometer hit a likely record of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 day ago Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever 00:58 Arctic Records Its Hottest Temperature Ever According to CBS News, Verkhoyansk in Siberia reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, 32 degrees above its normal high. Parts of Siberia have been warming up since January, with western Siberia averaging 10 degrees above normal for the whole month of...

Related news from verified sources World on fire: Temperatures hit 38C in the Arctic A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.The temperature in...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago





Tweets about this